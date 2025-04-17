Business Today
News
bt tv
From 550 To 80,000: Nirmala Sitharaman Reflects On BSE’s Milestones | 150 Years Of BSE

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 17, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 17, 2025, 6:14 PM IST

At an event celebrating 150 years of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the remarkable milestones achieved by India's stock exchange. Much like Wall Street, BSE's benchmark index of 30 companies reached an all-time high of 80,000 points in July 2024. From its humble beginnings at around 550 points in 1986, the Sensex has mirrored the resilience and growth potential of the Indian economy itself. This surge not only marks a financial achievement but also serves as a barometer of where India’s economy stands and where it is headed. By celebrating BSE’s 150-year journey, we are also acknowledging how the exchange reflects the immense growth and transformation of India’s financial landscape. Through technological advancements and resilience, BSE has become a symbol of India’s rising economic strength.

TAGS:
