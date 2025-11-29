From Ayodhya To Udupi To Goa: BJP’s Hindutva Push Intensifies | Cultural Politics Returns

From Ayodhya’s grand dhwajarohan to Udupi’s mass Gita recitation and Goa’s towering Ram statue unveiling, the BJP has placed cultural nationalism back at the heart of India’s political conversation. On November 25, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message from the Ram Mandir was unmistakable — Ram as civilisational pride, cultural resurgence and political identity. With electoral strength across key states and a weakened opposition, the party appears set to sharpen its ideological pitch. In Udupi, PM Modi participated in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana and inaugurated major religious projects, while in Goa he unveiled a 77-foot Ram statue and launched a Ramayana Theme Park. The Congress, battling repeated setbacks, is struggling to craft a counter-narrative.