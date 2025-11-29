Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
From Ayodhya To Udupi To Goa: BJP’s Hindutva Push Intensifies | Cultural Politics Returns

From Ayodhya To Udupi To Goa: BJP’s Hindutva Push Intensifies | Cultural Politics Returns

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 29, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 29, 2025, 1:38 PM IST

From Ayodhya’s grand dhwajarohan to Udupi’s mass Gita recitation and Goa’s towering Ram statue unveiling, the BJP has placed cultural nationalism back at the heart of India’s political conversation. On November 25, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message from the Ram Mandir was unmistakable — Ram as civilisational pride, cultural resurgence and political identity. With electoral strength across key states and a weakened opposition, the party appears set to sharpen its ideological pitch. In Udupi, PM Modi participated in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana and inaugurated major religious projects, while in Goa he unveiled a 77-foot Ram statue and launched a Ramayana Theme Park. The Congress, battling repeated setbacks, is struggling to craft a counter-narrative.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended