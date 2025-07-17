From Being Heckled For His Ambitious Plans In 1990s, To The Creation Of ‘Cyberabad’ | Naidu Aims Higher

N Chandrababu Naidu is the man credited with turning Hyderabad into one of India’s IT hubs. Now, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has a vision of turning his 11-year old state into the “best state of India” by 2047. At an event in New Delhi on Wednesday, where he unveiled the report of the Task Force on Economic Development for Swarna Andhra Pradesh @ 2047, the 75-year-old politician looked back at his own efforts to build the old, undivided Andhra Pradesh into an IT powerhouse. “I was politically heckled in the mid-1990s”, recalled Naidu, adding that his efforts led India to grab the “first-mover advantage” in the field. He also had anecdotes about his political equation with the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee which helped push the tough reforms needed to prepare India for the IT sector.