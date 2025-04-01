scorecardresearch
From Bitcoin To The Stars! Maltese Investor Funds SpaceX’s First Ever Polar Orbit Mission

SpaceX has launched a unique private astronaut mission, Fram2, sending a crew of four on a groundbreaking pole-to-pole orbit of Earth. This mission, led by crypto entrepreneur Chun Wang, marks a significant milestone in private space exploration. The crew, including the first German woman in space, Rabea Rogge, launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. They will conduct 22 research experiments during their three-to-five-day mission, focusing on the effects of spaceflight and microgravity on the human body. This mission highlights SpaceX's continued dominance in the private spaceflight sector and its growing influence in the global space industry. The pole-to-pole trajectory is a novel approach, demonstrating the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration. Learn about the crew, the mission's objectives, and the implications for the future of private space travel, the key details of the launch and the significance of this unprecedented orbital path.

