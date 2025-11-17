From Business To Education And Opps For J&K Youth, Army Chief Describes Kashmir’s Transformation

Watch Gen Upendra Dwivedi give a first-hand account of the big changes in Jammu & Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The Army Chief lists out the big changes in Kashmir – from economic stability which has resulted in massive investment flows to new jobs and opportunities being created for the state’s youth. New road and rail connections have also brought about a logistics revolution to the state. The Chief of Army Staff recalls an incident where he told that students in classes in the Valley had no idea which flag to make when asked to draw the national flag by their teachers.