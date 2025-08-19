From Criticism To Compliments: Reporter’s Take On Zelenskyy’s Suit

A tale of two meetings. In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was scolded by Donald Trump and mocked by a conservative reporter in the Oval Office for refusing to wear a suit — a moment that went viral. Fast forward to August 18, and the same reporter publicly praised Zelenskyy’s sharp black suit as he walked into the White House again. The contrast captures more than just a wardrobe shift: it reflects Zelenskyy’s attempt to reshape his image, reset ties with Washington, and navigate a tricky diplomatic stage. Watch this comparison — the February criticism vs the August compliment — and decide for yourself: did optics change the narrative?