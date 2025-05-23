Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
From Decades Of Silence To Surgical Strikes: Amit Shah Highlights Modi Govt’s Firm Stand On Terror

From Decades Of Silence To Surgical Strikes: Amit Shah Highlights Modi Govt’s Firm Stand On Terror

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 23, 2025,
  • Updated May 23, 2025, 4:55 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the Border Security Force Investiture Ceremony, highlighted the significance of ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a symbol of India's strong response to terrorism. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive political will, accurate intelligence, and the military's lethal precision for the success of the mission. Shah emphasized that for decades, Pakistan-sponsored terrorism went unanswered — until 2014. He recalled the deadly Uri attack on Indian soldiers and how, for the first time, India responded with surgical strikes deep into terrorist territory. Watch the full statement as Amit Shah underlines India’s evolving security doctrine and firm resolve to protect its borders.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended