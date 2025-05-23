From Decades Of Silence To Surgical Strikes: Amit Shah Highlights Modi Govt’s Firm Stand On Terror

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the Border Security Force Investiture Ceremony, highlighted the significance of ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a symbol of India's strong response to terrorism. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive political will, accurate intelligence, and the military's lethal precision for the success of the mission. Shah emphasized that for decades, Pakistan-sponsored terrorism went unanswered — until 2014. He recalled the deadly Uri attack on Indian soldiers and how, for the first time, India responded with surgical strikes deep into terrorist territory. Watch the full statement as Amit Shah underlines India’s evolving security doctrine and firm resolve to protect its borders.