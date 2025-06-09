Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
From Defence To Space: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Family On His Journey To Becoming An Astronaut

From Defence To Space: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Family On His Journey To Becoming An Astronaut

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 9, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 9, 2025, 5:32 PM IST

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s selection as an astronaut marks a proud moment for the entire nation. In this special feature, his family shares heartfelt stories and memories that shaped his journey from a small-town boy with big dreams to one of India’s most elite space heroes. From childhood aspirations to the rigorous challenges of military and space training, their reflections are filled with emotion, pride, and hope. This is not just a story of one man’s achievement, but of a family’s unwavering support and belief. A touching glimpse into the personal world behind India’s next giant leap in space.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended