From Defence To Space: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Family On His Journey To Becoming An Astronaut

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s selection as an astronaut marks a proud moment for the entire nation. In this special feature, his family shares heartfelt stories and memories that shaped his journey from a small-town boy with big dreams to one of India’s most elite space heroes. From childhood aspirations to the rigorous challenges of military and space training, their reflections are filled with emotion, pride, and hope. This is not just a story of one man’s achievement, but of a family’s unwavering support and belief. A touching glimpse into the personal world behind India’s next giant leap in space.