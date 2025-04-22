Business Today
From Elephants To Folk Dances: JD Vance And Family Get Red Carpet Welcome At Jaipur’s Amber Fort

  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 22, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 22, 2025, 6:59 PM IST

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their children Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, began their cultural tour of Jaipur with a majestic visit to the historic Amer Fort. The family, staying at the luxurious Rambagh Palace, was welcomed with traditional Rajasthani hospitality—folk dancers, decorated elephants from Hathi Gaon, and vibrant cultural performances. The fort was closed to tourists for 24 hours for the high-level visit.This visit follows Vice President Vance's crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, where both leaders discussed strengthening India-U.S. ties. Vance’s visit underscores a growing strategic alignment between the two democracies and highlights shared goals in economic growth, innovation, and security.

