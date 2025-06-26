From F-Bombs To Finger Flips: Trump, Vance & America’s Unfiltered Diplomacy With Iran & Israel

As tensions escalated between Iran and the West, U.S. President Donald Trump dropped a different kind of bomb: a profanity-laced outburst live on camera, lashing out at both Iran and close ally Israel for violating a ceasefire deal he had just brokered. In this video, we break down the chaotic week of American diplomacy—Trump-style. From his viral “they don’t know what they’re doing” moment to his attempt at damage control at the NATO summit, and his all-caps plea on Truth Social: DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. And if that wasn’t enough, Vice President JD Vance followed up with a middle finger gesture and mockery of critics during a Republican fundraiser—turning diplomacy into a spectacle of insults, defiance, and viral clips. As missiles stay grounded in West Asia, it's America’s top leaders who are firing off the loudest shots—with words, tweets, and gestures that speak louder than policy.

"This video contains strong language and is not suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised."