From Fraud Risk To Spoof Calls: Scindia’s Plan To Protect Mobile Users

  New Delhi,
  Jul 30, 2025,
  Updated Jul 30, 2025, 1:32 PM IST

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia delivered a detailed speech in the Lok Sabha outlining India’s biggest crackdown on spam calls, mobile fraud, and stolen phones. Scindia revealed that 29 lakh numbers and 5.5 lakh stolen handsets have been blocked, 24 lakh WhatsApp accounts shut, and a 97% drop in spoofed international calls achieved using new software. Initiatives like the Sanchar Saathi portal, AI-powered Astra app, and the Fraud Risk Indicator have transformed mobile safety. Even banks now get live fraud alerts, helping stop lakhs of suspicious transactions. This is India’s digital war on telecom scams.

