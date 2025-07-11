Business Today
News
bt tv
From Ghana To Brazil: Modi Reroutes Global South Away From China’s Shadow

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 11, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 11, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 5-nation tour — Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia — was more than diplomacy. It was a strategic takedown of China’s dominance in the Global South. From vaccine hubs in West Africa to rare-earth deals in Latin America, India’s message was clear: Build trust, not traps. Where China offers loans and leverage, Modi promised co-development, tech sharing, and digital democracy. In Trinidad, he invoked history to promote digital infrastructure. In Namibia, India deepened defence ties—no bases, no spyware. Across five nations, dozens of partnerships signalled one thing: India isn’t just rising—it’s rewriting the rules.

