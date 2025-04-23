From Heartfelt Prayers To Fiery Appeals: How Bollywood Reacted To The Brutal Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Pahalgam terror attack has not only shocked the nation but also left a deep scar on the hearts of millions. Once a postcard-perfect valley and a cinematic paradise, Pahalgam was rocked by a brutal terrorist ambush that claimed innocent lives and spread fear across the country. In the aftermath, Bollywood celebrities took to social media expressing their grief, anger, and solidarity. From Akshay Kumar’s heartfelt tribute and Anupam Kher’s emotional video, to Amitabh Bachchan’s silent blank tweet, the film fraternity stood united in mourning. Sanjay Dutt’s bold appeal for justice, Sonu Sood’s condemnation, and Raveena Tandon’s emotional response echoed the nation’s outrage. Also reacting were Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Hina Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Swara Bhaskar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, and many more—calling for peace, action, and remembrance of the innocent lives lost.