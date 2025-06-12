Business Today
From IKEA To FDI: How Sweden Is Powering India’s Manufacturing Ambitions | EU–India Trade Talks Gain

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 12, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 12, 2025, 5:37 PM IST

Sweden is emerging as a key partner in India's ambition to expand its manufacturing sector to contribute 25% to the national economy. In this compelling address, Benjamin Dousa, Sweden’s Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, outlines the growing synergy between the two nations. Notably, IKEA plans to increase its local sourcing from India to 50% for global operations, up from the current 30%. Swedish foreign direct investment over the past five years alone has resulted in the creation of over 17,000 jobs across diverse sectors such as high-tech manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, retail, automotive, and communications. But the partnership goes deeper than numbers—it is built on mutual respect, shared innovation, and a genuine commitment to India’s inclusive development, including areas beyond major urban centres. With EU–India trade talks underway, Dousa highlights the strategic opportunity to build robust, sustainable, and diversified supply chains and joint ecosystems. This is not just trade—it's a long-term friendship and shared vision for global progress.

