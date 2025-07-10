From Innovation To Atmanirbharta: Piyush Goyal’s Roadmap For Energy Efficiency

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has outlined a four-pronged national strategy for energy efficiency and independence. Emphasising the need for innovation, he highlighted the Cabinet’s approval of a ₹1 lakh crore fund dedicated to research, development, and innovation—calling it a potential game-changer. Goyal also stressed the need for co-existing EV charging and battery-swapping infrastructure, reducing supply chain dependencies, and building a resilient ecosystem for critical minerals, semiconductors, and battery technology. This vision, he said, aims to make India a global leader in energy storage, electric mobility, and clean technology