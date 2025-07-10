Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
From Innovation To Atmanirbharta: Piyush Goyal’s Roadmap For Energy Efficiency

From Innovation To Atmanirbharta: Piyush Goyal’s Roadmap For Energy Efficiency

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 10, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 10, 2025, 9:24 PM IST

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has outlined a four-pronged national strategy for energy efficiency and independence. Emphasising the need for innovation, he highlighted the Cabinet’s approval of a ₹1 lakh crore fund dedicated to research, development, and innovation—calling it a potential game-changer. Goyal also stressed the need for co-existing EV charging and battery-swapping infrastructure, reducing supply chain dependencies, and building a resilient ecosystem for critical minerals, semiconductors, and battery technology. This vision, he said, aims to make India a global leader in energy storage, electric mobility, and clean technology

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended