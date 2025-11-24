Business Today
From Kanak Mahal To Ram Temple: Gaurav Sawant Covers Ayodhya’s Build-Up To The Dhwaja Rohan

  New Delhi,
  Nov 24, 2025,
  Updated Nov 24, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

Watch India Today’s Gaurav Sawant bring exclusive coverage from Ayodhya ahead of the most auspicious Dwaja Rohan ceremony at the Ram Temple. Reporting from SitaRam Shri Kanak Mahal, Vaidehi Bhavan, Pushpa Vatika, Hanuman Garhi and the route leading to the Ram Temple, Gaurav captures the final preparations and spiritual energy sweeping Ayodhya. He explains how this historic event aims to unite all Hindus- Dalit, Vanchit, Kinner Samaj, EBCs, OBCs as Prime Minister Modi meets representatives from every community. A complete on-ground look at the grand Ayodhya ceremony set for tomorrow.

