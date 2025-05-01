From Lok Katha To Global Screen: Modi Pushes Indian Storytelling

At the WAVES Summit, PM Modi invoked the soul of India’s storytelling traditions, from divine instruments to digital expression. He urged content creators to bring forward India’s lok kathas, bhajans, classical music, and cultural depth—reminding that even gods like Shiva, Saraswati, and Krishna expressed through music and art. With storytelling evolving globally, Modi said, the time has come to “Create in India, Create for the World.” India holds a vast, timeless treasure of mythology, science, fiction, sacrifice, and valor—stories that are thought-provoking and globally relevant. He emphasized that platforms like WAVES must help take this cultural wealth to the world in new, exciting formats. The next global storytelling revolution, he said, should begin in Bharat.