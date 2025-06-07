From Maggi To Nescafé: How Nestlé India Is Brewing A Sustainable Future

Nestlé India is rewriting the rules of sustainable business. In this exclusive Business Today conversation, Karishma Asoodani speaks with Chairman & MD Suresh Narayanan on how the FMCG giant is walking the talk on climate action, responsible sourcing, plastic neutrality, and renewable energy. From pioneering bio-digesters in dairy farms to giving employees sabbaticals for green projects, Nestlé India integrates purpose into profit. With 60% recyclable packaging and a 2050 net-zero target, the company proves sustainability isn't just a checkbox—it’s a business imperative.