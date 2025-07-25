From Millet Buns To Protein Slices- Mc Donalds Reinvents Everyday Eating

BTTV’s Aastha Chopra had a compelling conversation with Akshay Jatia, CEO of Westlife Foodworld, about the brand’s forward-looking approach to food and growth. Jatia highlighted that their latest innovation, the protein slice, which is designed for everyday use, supporting the company’s mission to offer healthier, balanced meal options. Mr. Jatia emphasized the success of millet buns, which received an overwhelming response, and revealed how oil reduction and thoughtful menu tweaks are transforming regular meals into nutritious choices. Health, wellness, and dietary needs are now core to their platform. Jatia also confirmed that more innovations are on the way as part of their “Real Good Real Food” initiative. With the coffee category performing strongly and Vision 2027 guiding their strategy, Westlife is firmly committed to sustainable, long-term growth.