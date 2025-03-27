From Neglect To Action: How Ghazipur Villagers Took Matters Into Their Own Hands & Built A Bridge!

In a remarkable act of self-reliance, villagers in Ghazipur's Kayampur have taken matters into their own hands after decades of government neglect. With donations and voluntary labor, they are constructing a 108-ft concrete bridge over the Mangai river, reducing travel distance by 25-30 km. Despite repeated political promises, no action was taken, prompting locals, led by retired army engineer Ravindra Yadav, to initiate the ₹1 crore project. With ₹50 lakh already spent, the bridge is halfway complete. Meanwhile, the District Magistrate has ordered an investigation into the project. Will this people's movement set a precedent for self-built infrastructure?