From Operation Sindoor To Gaganyaan: India’s Self-Reliant Space Journey

Minister of State for Earth Sciences and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, highlights the pivotal role of space technology in strengthening India’s national security. Speaking on Operation Sindoor, he explains how advanced space and atomic energy technologies came together to shape modern warfare and demonstrate India’s growing strategic capabilities. Dr Singh underscores the cost-effectiveness of India’s space missions, while also pointing to the significance of the XCM mission as a symbol of Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. From astronauts drawn from the Indian Air Force to experiment kits fully developed indigenously, he emphasises how India is steadily building its self-reliant future in space, with the upcoming Gaganyaan mission set to take this further