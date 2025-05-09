From Pahalgam To Poonch: Pakistan’s Cowardly Shelling Leaves Kashmir Villages Grieving

Relentless shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control has pushed border villages in Jammu & Kashmir into a state of fear, destruction, and grief. Poonch and Mendhar are among the worst-hit areas, where innocent civilians have lost their lives and homes. In this ground report, we bring you visuals from shattered homes, hospitals, and the voices of those who have witnessed unimaginable horror. From the death of a child in Poonch to the emotional breakdown of survivors like Zeenat, this is the cost civilians pay when conflicts escalate. Many families have been shifted to hospitals in Baramulla after being severely injured by artillery shelling. Survivors speak of war-like fear, sleepless nights, and the trauma left behind. With Pakistan facing heavy retaliation from India, border villages continue to remain in the line of fire.