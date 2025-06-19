From Peace Plans To War Drums: Inside Trump's Shift After Israel Rained Missiles On Iran

When Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office for his second term, his promise was clear—no new wars. But things didn’t go as planned. As the Ukraine conflict dragged on and diplomacy with Iran crumbled, Israel launched a surprise missile strike on Iran’s nuclear sites on June 13. Trump, who had earlier resisted Israeli pressure, suddenly shifted gears. In a series of explosive posts on Truth Social, Trump warned Tehran of devastating consequences and claimed full control of Iranian airspace. He even hinted at knowing the whereabouts of Iran’s Supreme Leader. As Israel's missiles pounded Iranian military targets, Trump’s carefully balanced diplomacy gave way to threats of total surrender. Will the U.S. now join the war? Is Trump about to cross the red line he once promised never to? This gripping report dives into Trump’s reversal, the crumbling of peace talks, and the volatile new chapter in the Middle East.