From PM Modi’s Confident Airbase Visit To Shehbaz's Jeep Ride: Story Of Real Victory Vs Fake Claims

After the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur Airbase in Punjab, putting to rest all false Pakistani claims that the base had been hit. While praising the bravery of Indian forces, PM Modi proudly showcased the advanced S-400 missile system—which Pakistan falsely claimed was destroyed. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir faced heavy trolling for copying Modi’s visit by touring damaged Pakistani military sites a day later. Due to the damage caused by Indian strikes, Sharif couldn’t fly and had to travel by jeep to reach the so-called “military bases” in Pasrur and Sialkot—attempting to claim a false victory under Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos. Sharif peddled propaganda, standing before a small group of soldiers and tanks, falsely declaring Pakistan’s “revenge” for the 1971 war. But the internet was quick to expose these lies, mercilessly trolling the Pakistani establishment.