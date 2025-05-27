From PoK To Indus Treaty: Modi Blames Nehru, Hails Patel, Warns Pakistan In Fiery Gandhinagar Speech

In a fiery rally in Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on Pakistan, accusing it of fostering state-sponsored terrorism. But his criticism didn’t stop there — PM Modi also took a sharp swipe at previous Indian governments, especially Jawaharlal Nehru, for their handling of Kashmir and PoK in 1947. By praising Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s decisive leadership and questioning Nehru’s choices, Modi reignited the historic debate over India’s post-independence security policy. He further slammed the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 as a ‘badly negotiated’ deal that continues to favour Pakistan. Referring to the recent Operation Sindoor, Modi hailed the success of India’s cross-border strikes and sent a stern warning to Pakistan — declaring that the era of tolerating terror is over. He even highlighted how the strikes were recorded on camera, taking a dig at those who often ask for 'saboot'. From past decisions on PoK to present-day military operations, PM Modi’s speech was a political and strategic broadside aimed at both foreign enemies and domestic critics.