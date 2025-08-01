From Praise To Pressure: Trump’s Harsh Turn On Putin

Once calling Vladimir Putin “smart” and “a friend,” Donald Trump’s tone toward the Russian leader has dramatically shifted. After failed attempts to broker peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump has openly criticized Putin and warned of devastating “100% secondary tariffs” if no ceasefire deal is reached. What began as a 50-day ultimatum has been cut to just 10–12 days, raising fears of an escalating standoff. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to bear the brunt of missile and drone attacks, with dozens dead and injured in Kyiv. Is this the end of the Trump-Putin “bromance,” and what does it mean for global diplomacy?