From Rajpath To Seva Teerth: PM Modi’s Decolonisation Drive Accelerates | Opposition Reacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to dismantle the “Macaulay mindset” has triggered a sweeping identity shift across India’s top institutions. From the upcoming PMO complex now named Seva Teerth, to Raj Bhavans becoming Lok Bhavans, and Rajpath’s transformation into Kartavya Path, the government is pushing for a cultural and administrative reset. Over the last decade, more than 1,500 colonial-era laws have been repealed, road signs and military insignia have been redesigned, and governance spaces are being recast with indigenous names. While the Opposition argues that symbolic changes won’t replace real governance work, the government calls this a step towards civilisational confidence, echoing PM Modi’s words: “India’s foundation will only strengthen when we end the Macaulay mindset.”