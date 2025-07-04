From Role Of China & Turkey To Drone Warfare And Secure Supply Chains, Learnings From Op Sindoor

Deputy Army Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh has revealed alarming details from Operation Sindoor: China provided Pakistan with live operational intel during DGMO-level talks, while Turkey supplied Bayraktar and other drones to Islamabad. Pakistan’s military arsenal today is predominantly Chinese—with 81% sourced from Beijing—turning the India-Pakistan front into a live testing ground for China’s latest weapon systems. Lt Gen Singh warned that while India's precision tri‑services counter‑strikes were effective this time, next time major population centres could be targeted—making it imperative to bolster air defence capabilities. This disclosure underscores a deep China‑Pakistan military nexus and marks a strategic inflection point in regional security dynamics.