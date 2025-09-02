From Sand To Silicon: Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains Chip Manufacturing

India is transforming into a semiconductor powerhouse, as highlighted by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Speaking on Delhi’s recent developments, he emphasized the industry’s critical role—akin to steel—in driving growth in cars, electronics, and defense, aligning with PM Modi’s vision. Four of the ten planned semiconductor pilot lines are complete, with production set to begin by year-end, marked by the unveiling of the first "Made in India" chip presented to the PM. Talent development is thriving, with 278 IIT students designing and manufacturing 20 chips. The government is building a full ecosystem, including equipment, chemicals, and gas manufacturers, to support fabrication. The Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme is being revamped to boost the design of 25 key products in India, ensuring intellectual property stays domestic. This push aims to make India a global hub for chip manufacturing. Stay tuned for insights into ongoing projects and the future of India’s tech landscape! Like, share, comment, and subscribe for more updates on this groundbreaking journey.