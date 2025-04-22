From Snubbing Zelenskyy To A High-Profile India Visit, A Look At The Expanding Role Of JD Vance

In just 4 months as U.S. Vice President, JD Vance has carved out a bold and unapologetic style of diplomacy—rattling allies and adversaries alike. The world first took notice during the Munich Security Conference, where Vance openly criticized European nations on their democratic backsliding and reliance on U.S. security guarantees. But it was his tense interaction with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House that grabbed headlines. In front of President Trump, Vance accused Zelenskyy of manipulating American sentiment and media without ever expressing gratitude. The summit ended abruptly—no joint statement, no follow-up talks. In stark contrast, Vance’s India visit is a low-profile affair. Officially labelled as a personal trip, he arrived with wife Usha Vance and their children. Though trade discussions are quietly progressing, the visit seems more like groundwork for future strategic cooperation in areas like defence and IT. Is Vance reshaping U.S. foreign policy into a more transactional and blunt version? Or is this just part of the Trump 2.0 strategy?