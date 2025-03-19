From Space To Earth: Sunita Williams’ Historic 287-Day Journey Ends In A Grand Splashdown

After spending over nine months in space, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have safely returned to Earth. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the Crew-9 astronauts made a flawless splashdown off the Florida coast, marking the end of a historic mission. The descent began after the spacecraft’s hatch was sealed, followed by final safety checks and deorbit procedures. At 3:27 AM IST, the capsule made a textbook landing in the ocean, much to the delight of space enthusiasts worldwide. Adding to the spectacle, a pod of dolphins was spotted near the landing site. At 4:09 AM, the spacecraft doors were opened, and the astronauts were greeted with cheers. One by one, they emerged—Commander Nick Hague, Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, and a beaming Sunita Williams, who waved at the world with a thumbs-up. Butch Wilmore was the last to step out, concluding the momentous journey. The White House welcomed the astronauts back, highlighting President Trump’s earlier commitment to ensuring their safe return. With this, Sunita Williams has completed yet another extraordinary chapter in space exploration, making history once again.