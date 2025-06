Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil slams the previous Congress governments for inaction after terror attacks and praises the Modi government's decisive responses — from surgical strikes to air strikes to Pahalgam’s quick retaliation. Patil highlights India's growing power, public trust, and use of indigenous weapons, stating how today's India doesn’t stay silent — it hits back with precision. He also connects national strength to spiritual resurgence with the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.