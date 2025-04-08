scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Feedback

From Tariffs To Tech: China’s Full-Frontal Counterattack On Trump’s Trade Threats

The US-China trade war is heating up again! Donald Trump is furious over China’s 34% retaliatory tariffs and has threatened a fresh 50% tariff hike if Beijing doesn't back down. Add a previous 20% fentanyl-related levy — and we’re looking at a whopping 104% tariff! China, calling it “blackmail,” is gearing up for a full-blown counterattack — from banning Hollywood movies (which earned $585M in China in 2024), suspending fentanyl cooperation, targeting US intellectual property, to curbing service trade. Adding fuel to the fire — Elon Musk is reportedly advising Trump to dial back the tariffs, even as Trump stands firm. Is this the start of Trade War 2.0? Will global markets reel from the impact again? Find out what’s at stake in this detailed breakdown!

