From Tariffs To Trust? Trump’s Flip-Flop On India Relations

Donald Trump’s India policy is swinging like a pendulum – fiery one moment, friendly the next. At Sergio Gor’s Senate confirmation hearing as U.S. Ambassador to India, Washington’s sudden U-turn was on full display. From calling India the “maharaja of tariffs” just weeks ago to now praising Modi and pitching a “special friendship,” the shift has been dramatic. For Sergio Gor, the mission is clear: leverage India against China, keep New Delhi in the U.S. corner, and tap into India’s massive market. With the thaw in relations, even Trump’s revenge tariffs could soon be history. But is this embrace for real – or just another Trump mood swing?