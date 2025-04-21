From Tech To Space: PM Modi Outlines India’s Next Big Goals | 17th Civil Services Day

In a compelling address at the 17th Civil Services Day Programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke candidly about the rapid changes shaping today’s world. Drawing parallels between generational shifts and technological transformations, he highlighted how even young children now view older generations as outdated—underscoring the pace at which society is evolving. PM Modi emphasised that India cannot rely on outdated methods for governance or policy-making. Since 2014, he said, a monumental transformation—or ‘Mahayagna’—has been underway to modernise systems and match the ambitions of an aspirational India. From energy security and clean energy to achievements in sports and space, the Prime Minister laid out India’s broad and ambitious goals. He urged civil servants to lead with speed and innovation, as the nation looks to them with trust and responsibility to shape a future-ready India.