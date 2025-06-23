From Tel Aviv To India Via Jordan: Second Batch Of Evacuation Underway | From Ground Zero

The second batch of 160 Indians has been successfully evacuated from Tel Aviv, Israel, as part of India’s ongoing rescue operation. Yesterday, 160 Indians were also safely moved, and in total, nearly 1,200 Indians are expected to be evacuated from various conflict-hit regions of Israel. India Today's Shivani Sharma brings you this exclusive report from the Indian Embassy, where buses filled with relieved Indian citizens are now heading towards Jordan by road, as Israeli airspace remains shut due to the ongoing tensions. From Tel Aviv to Jordan, and soon from Jordan to India—this is the story of courage, coordination, and relief.