From Terror To Tribute: How Pak Gave Martyrs’ Farewell To Terrorists Killed In #OperationSindoor

Even in death, terrorists are treated like heroes in Pakistan. Shocking visuals emerge from Muzaffarabad and Muridke where terrorists killed in India's precision Operation Sindoor strikes were wrapped in Pakistan's national flag and given full ceremonial funerals. Pakistani Army personnel carried their coffins, and Lashkar terrorist Hafiz Abdul Rauf openly led funeral prayers for the slain LeT men in Muridke — all in public view. With no fear of the law and full state backing, these terrorists continue to be glorified. As Pakistan vows retaliation, India's message is clear: terror will not go unanswered.