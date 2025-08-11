Business Today
From The Longest SAM Kill Ever To Pakistan Air Force Infra Destroyed, Details From Air Chief

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 11, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 11, 2025, 1:14 PM IST

In his most detailed briefing yet, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh has revealed the full scale of destruction inflicted on Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Over 88–90 hours, the IAF struck multiple airfields deep inside Pakistan, flattening hangars at Sukkur, Bholari, and Jacobabad — including one housing F-16s — and damaging an AEW&C aircraft. Targets included two command-and-control centers, six radars, SAGW systems, UAV hangars, and key runways at Sargodha and Rahim Yar Khan. Singh confirmed at least five fighter kills, the world’s largest recorded surface-to-air kill at 300 km range, and multiple drones destroyed. Wreckage recovered is now under DRDO analysis. The message to Pakistan: continue aggression, and the cost will rise.

