From Water Shortage To Broken Marriages: Why No One Wants To Marry Into This Nashik Village

In the scorching heat of Maharashtra’s Peth taluka, women from Borichibari village walk several kilometers each day just to fetch a sip of water. The village, under Kumbhale Gram Panchayat, is facing a severe water shortage, with all three local wells completely dried up. The nearest well in Kumbhale is 1.5 kilometers away, forcing women to dedicate most of their time to collecting water, affecting their daily household chores and child care. The struggle for water has even led to dangerous situations, as seen in a viral video showing a woman getting down into a well to fill a bowl. The village’s deputy sarpanch mentioned the government's efforts under the Jal Jeevan Yojana, but due to a lack of funding, the project is delayed. For now, villagers buy water from private wells 3 kilometers away at a high cost, further highlighting the dire situation. This water crisis has even led to social issues, as people from other villages are hesitant to marry their daughters to men from Borichibari due to the water scarcity. With a ₹7 crore budget under the Jal Jeevan Yojana, a pipeline is being constructed from a lake 7 kilometers away, offering hope for the village’s future. However, with rocky land and difficult terrain, the completion of this project may take up to two months. The reality of water scarcity in Maharashtra is both alarming and a call for urgent action.