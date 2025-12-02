Business Today
From ‘Work As A Hobby’ To India Roots: Musk Unpacks Big Ideas With Nikhil Kamath

  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 2, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 2, 2025, 3:34 PM IST

Elon Musk made several big claims during his conversation with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on the WTF Podcast. Musk predicted that within the next 20 years, working will become “optional” and could even turn into a “hobby.” He also spoke about the US immigration system, acknowledging that Indian talent has played a major role in America’s growth even as H-1B visa restrictions continue to pose challenges for Indians wanting to work in the US. Musk, whose company xAI launched the Grok chatbot, admitted that advanced technology can also be destructive. He also reacted to a recent controversy where Grok jokingly claimed Musk is “fitter” than NBA legend LeBron James. Musk further revealed his personal India connection — saying his partner Shivon Zilis was born in India and raised in Canada. He added that one of his sons has the middle name “Sekhar,” chosen in honour of Nobel Prize–winning astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

