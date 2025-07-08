Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
FSDA Raids Kanwar Route Food Stalls | Live Testing Captured Inside Mobile Lab Van

FSDA Raids Kanwar Route Food Stalls | Live Testing Captured Inside Mobile Lab Van

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 8, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 8, 2025, 5:25 PM IST

In an exclusive ground report, India Today captures the FSDA's live crackdown on eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route in Chinhat, Lucknow. The Food Safety and Drug Administration conducted surprise inspections, collecting food samples—especially spices—for immediate testing inside their Food Safety on Wheels Van. India Today gained access inside the mobile lab, where FSDA officer demonstrated real-time chemical tests to detect adulteration.The operation aims to ensure pilgrims are not exposed to contaminated or substandard food during the religious journey.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended