Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Full Story Of Pahalgam Attack To Operation Sindoor | Indo-Pak Conflict Visualised By AI

Full Story Of Pahalgam Attack To Operation Sindoor | Indo-Pak Conflict Visualised By AI

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 14, 2025,
  • Updated May 14, 2025, 1:24 PM IST

For the last 100 hours, India witnessed and scripted history — one that was largely invisible to the public eye. From targeting Pakistan's terror hubs to demolishing key airbases with surgical precision, Operation Sindoor was a message loud and clear: India will not tolerate terror. With most of this mission hidden from view, India Today brings you an exclusive, AI-powered recreation of the entire operation. Crafted by military experts, visual artists, and powered by cutting-edge AI, this is your front-row seat to India’s unseen military brilliance. Don’t blink — this is a story you need to watch.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended