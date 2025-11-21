Business Today
G20 Tensions: South Africa Claims US Backtracked, White House Rejects Allegations

  • New Delhi ,
  • Nov 21, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 21, 2025, 4:33 PM IST

 

Tensions are rising between South Africa and the United States over the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg. President Cyril Ramaphosa claims the US signalled “at the 11th hour” that it now wants to participate—contradicting Washington’s earlier decision to boycott. But the White House firmly denies any shift, saying the US is not attending and accusing Ramaphosa of “running his mouth against the US.” This comes after Donald Trump earlier alleged—claims rejected by South Africa—that the country was persecuting white Afrikaner farmers. Ramaphosa has said the US no-show could leave him handing over the G20 presidency to an “empty chair.”

