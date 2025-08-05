Ganga Floods Submerge Homes In Prayagraj, Cop’s Milk Offering Video Goes Viral

Faith meets fury in Prayagraj as Ganga floods engulf homes and streets. A video of Sub-Inspector Chandradeep Nishad offering milk and chanting mantras while swimming in floodwaters has gone viral. Boats have replaced bikes in submerged colonies, while many cling to upper floors or shift to shelters. Over 84,000 people across Uttar Pradesh are affected, with more than 1,000 flood posts now active. Relief efforts are underway—yet waterborne diseases loom. From viral faith to viral despair, this is the story of devotion, destruction, and survival in the holy city. Watch the full ground report.