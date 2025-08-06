Business Today
Garbage Mounts In Chennai As Sanitation Workers Protest Pay Cut, Privatisation

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 6, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 6, 2025, 2:26 PM IST

Trash is piling up across Chennai as over 300 sanitation workers go on strike, protesting the Greater Chennai Corporation's decision to privatise waste management. Workers say they’ve been pushed from ₹23,000 to ₹15,000 salaries, losing job security after decades of service. Most of them from marginalised communities, their fight isn’t just about wages — it’s about dignity. With garbage blocking streets in Egmore and near schools, residents fear health risks. While officials claim privatisation boosts efficiency, the city’s deteriorating condition tells another story. Will the DMK govt step in before this crisis spirals? Full report from the ground.

