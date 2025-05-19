Gaurav Sawant Rides The Light Specialist Vehicle (LSV) Which Took On Pakistani Aggressors

A very special Ground Report by India Today Group’s Gaurav Sawant from the International Border near Jammu. Join us on the frontlines with the heroes of Operation Sindoor. From forward bases staring down Pakistan - witness the men, the machines and the sheer grit behind India’s precision strikes which have shaken the world. Here, Gaurav Sawant accompanies an Indian Army Major on ‘Shera’ – the ‘Made in India’ Light Specialist Vehicle (LSV) which has changed the way the army moves along the frontiers. The LSV is capable of not only mobilising the forces but also fires anti-tank missiles and can launch deadly drones at the enemy. It is an armoured vehicle, impervious to bullets and is equipped with a 3,200-cc, 6-cylinder diesel pumping out 215 bhp.