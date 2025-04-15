Gaurav Sharma On Sectors In Spotlight: NBFCs, Hotels, Housing Finance

In this episode of Daily Calls, Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research at Globe Capital, shares his sector-wise investment strategies amid ongoing global uncertainties. He highlights NBFCs, hotels, and housing finance as key sectors showing resilience and potential recovery, regardless of external shocks. Gaurav explains why stocks like Indian Hotels, Lemon Tree, LIC Housing Finance, PNB Housing Finance, and Bajaj Finance are standing out with strong fundamentals and promising growth guidance.