Gautam Adani At AGM: DOJ And SEC Found No FCPA Violations Or Charges Against Adani Group

At the Adani Enterprises AGM 2025, Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to transparency and resilience. "Last year, our strength was tested once again when we faced allegations from the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC related to Adani Green Energy. Despite all the surrounding noise, the facts remain unchanged — no one from the Adani Group has been charged with violating the FCPA or conspiring to obstruct justice. In a world where negativity often echoes louder than truth, we stand firm. Our governance is of global standards, and our compliance frameworks are non-negotiable. We continue to move forward."