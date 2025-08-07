Business Today
Gautam Adani At IIM Lucknow: Leadership Is About Building New Paths, Not Following Old Ones

  New Delhi,
  Aug 7, 2025,
  Updated Aug 7, 2025, 7:05 PM IST

 

Speaking at IIM Lucknow, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani inspired students with insights on leadership and innovation. Emphasizing the unpredictability of the real world, Adani said that true success lies in navigating unprecedented moments with courage and vision. “History is not made by executing existing models but by building new pathways,” he remarked. Reflecting on his own journey, he urged future leaders to embrace uncertainty and craft their own stories rather than follow conventional routes.

