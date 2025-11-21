Gautam Adani Launches ₹100 Crore Bharat Knowledge Graph To Shape India’s AI Future

Gautam Adani delivers a powerful vision speech on how Bharat can reclaim its intellectual agency in the age of AI. Calling for a civilizational revival, Adani proposes five key missions—building the Bharat Knowledge Graph, creating an India-centric AI corpus, strengthening the human-in-the-loop ecosystem, establishing Indology AI chairs, and transforming every college into a “new Nalanda.” He emphasizes the convergence of two civilizations: Bharat’s ancient wisdom and the modern logic of AI. Announcing a founding contribution of ₹100 crores, Adani urges corporate India to join the Indology Mission and safeguard the nation’s knowledge traditions. Like, share, and subscribe for more visionary speeches, leadership insights, and India-focused technology updates.